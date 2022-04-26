New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.10.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

