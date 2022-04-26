New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,800 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in UiPath by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in UiPath by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in UiPath by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.