Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

