Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,200 Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 608.7% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period.

Cutera stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

