Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NFBK opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.