Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

