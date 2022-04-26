Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,309,000 after acquiring an additional 69,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

