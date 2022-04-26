Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

