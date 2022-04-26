Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.29 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

