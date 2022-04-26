Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $212,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

