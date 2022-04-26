Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.