Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after acquiring an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 137,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $1,566,884. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

