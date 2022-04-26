Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 9,603 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

