Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $121,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.68.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

