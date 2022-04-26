Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,137 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

