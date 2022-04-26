Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 37,400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $423,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.26 and a 200 day moving average of $310.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

