Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.69.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

