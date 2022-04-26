Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.66.

