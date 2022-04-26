Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,271 shares of company stock worth $5,695,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

