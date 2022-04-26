OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.08.

OMF stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

