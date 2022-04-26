Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 1,155 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

