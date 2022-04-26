Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,325. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

