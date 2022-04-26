PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

