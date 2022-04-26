Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

