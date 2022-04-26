Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $427.64 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $401.51 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

