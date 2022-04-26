Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $538,136 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

