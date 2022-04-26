PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

