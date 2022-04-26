Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Range Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of RRC opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 149,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

