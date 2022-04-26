Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 185.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.