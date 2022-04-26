Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $399,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average is $240.62.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.