Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 510 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.23 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

