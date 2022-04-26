Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $223.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $281.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $174.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $169.23 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,568 shares of company stock worth $34,511,204. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Salesforce by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

