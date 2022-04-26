Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.50.

Shares of CRM opened at $174.57 on Monday. Salesforce has a one year low of $169.23 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,568 shares of company stock valued at $34,511,204. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

