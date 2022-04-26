Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.74.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

