Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Nina Richardson Sells 473 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.65.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

