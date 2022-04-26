Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.55.

SWN opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

