Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after buying an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

