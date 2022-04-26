State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

NYSE STT opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

