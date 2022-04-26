Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

