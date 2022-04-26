Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,856 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

