The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NYSE:NTB opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

