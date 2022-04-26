Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 10,600 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKY stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.