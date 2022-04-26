Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 6,900 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

