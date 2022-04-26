Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,197 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $36,569,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

OHI stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

