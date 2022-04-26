Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 2,123.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.10. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

