Toronto Dominion Bank Has $827,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

