Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $724,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.