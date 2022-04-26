Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $816,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,864,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,463. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

