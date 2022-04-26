Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after buying an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $26,282,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $17,004,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 987.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,416,000 after buying an additional 97,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

