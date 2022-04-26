Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 25,565 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 145,580 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 33.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.04. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

